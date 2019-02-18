The Green Bay Packers are coming to town.
The 14th annual Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour will stop in Chippewa Falls on Friday, April 12, at the Leinie Lodge.
The tour will travel throughout central, western and northern Wisconsin to visit with fans and thank them in person for their support. Other stops include Marshfield (April 9), Sparta (April 10), New Richmond (April 11) and Antigo (April 13), with tailgate parties in each city to support a local nonprofit organization.
The tailgate in Chippewa Falls will benefit Chippewa River Industries, which offers individualized and meaningful employment and life skill development services for hundreds of individuals with disabilities or other barriers.
“The Packers are excited to embark on the 14th annual Tailgate Tour and visit with fans in central, western and northern Wisconsin,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re proud to be supporting a variety of excellent nonprofit organizations during the tour and joining our fans in making a positive impact in their communities.”
Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Chippewa Falls area Kwik Trip locations, including 2997 Commercial Blvd., 503 E. Grand Ave. and 1010 Woodward Ave.
Tour celebrities will include Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and Packers alumni Nick Barnett, Earl Dotson, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Scott Wells. Due to the earlier start to this year’s offseason program, current players will be unable to attend the tour.
The tour will take place aboard a customized motor coach emblazoned with the “Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour” logo and the phrase “Touching Down in Your Community.” In addition to the designated locations, tour celebrities will make surprise stops as the schedule allows.
The Chippewa Falls tailgate will welcome the tour celebrities at 6 p.m., and festivities will run until 8:30 p.m. Each party will feature food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions and autographs. Tailgate party tickets cost $40.
General admission tickets also will be available for $10 for each location, which include access to the Q-and-A sessions as well as tailgate party activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
One hundred percent of the Tailgate Tour proceeds will benefit the hosting organizations.
