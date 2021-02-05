Gundersen experts offer safety tips for cold weekend, potential Super Bowl gatherings

Wisconsinites are no strangers to cold weather and snowfall, and in normal years Super Bowl parties are a social staple. But going into this weekend, extreme temperatures, recent heavy snow and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic make each a health concern.

Here, experts from Gundersen share prevention tactics and tips for a safe weekend:

Subzero temperaturesThe first major cold of the season is approaching, with single and negative digit temperatures expected over the next several days. Megan Anderson of injury prevention at Gundersen Health System reminds community members of the dangers of frostbite and hypothermia.

“A lot of people enjoy outdoor activities, but this might not be the best weekend to do that,” Anderson says.

For those who must venture out, Anderson advises wearing layers of clothing, including hats, mittens and scarves. Time outdoors should be kept to a minimum. If you are driving somewhere, Anderson suggests doing a check of the car and stocking it with supplies.

“Check the tire pressure and the fluid levels, have a phone charger, water, maybe food and a blanket,” Anderson says. In addition, she recommends compiling an emergency kit to keep in the vehicle.