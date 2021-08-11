Gundersen sees COVID-19 hospitalizations over double in past week, Mayo also seeing a rise

Breakthrough infections are rare. A Kaiser Family Foundation study evaluating data from the 25 states reporting breakthrough case rates — Wisconsin currently does not — found between 94% to 99.0% of cases in each state were attributed to persons not vaccinated at all or who have have not completed the dose course.

The CDC as of July 26 had received reports of 6,239 people being hospitalized with breakthrough infections and 1,263 deaths. As of that date, over 163 million people nationwide were fully vaccinated.

However, delta has led to an increase in infection among those who are inoculated, which in turn increases risk to those unvaccinated, whether by choice or because they are younger than 12, a demographic for which the shots are not yet approved. The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reported 693 delta infections as of Wednesday.

“It appears the delta virus can spread more easily among those who are vaccinated and from vaccinated to unvaccinated as well, which cuts down on some of the protection the non-vaccinated population might have had with previous variants,” Whitson says.