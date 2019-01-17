A Chicago Blues Hall of Fame guitarist is set to perform at a famed Chippewa Falls venue.
Grammy-elected artist Michael Charles and his band will make a stop at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls on Saturday, Jan. 26. Tickets for blues guitarist’s show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $6 for youth.
Charles has performed original music for the past 35 years, releasing 35 records over the course of his career. Known for blues bases jams, ballads and covers, Charles said his music has changed over his career as he’s matured and experienced life traveling around the world.
“My songs are very heavily influenced by my own life experiences,” Charles said. “As life changes, and as you grow, your music changes as your life and mood changes. When I listen to my early stuff, as opposed to what I’m doing now, I hear a whole different attitude towards my music. Right now my songs are a little darker, but not darker in a bad way. Darker in a way more people can relate to what I’m singing and playing about.”
Charles got his start in music in his home nation of Australia, but an invitation by a world-renowned blues legend inspired him to relocate across the globe. Legendary performer Buddy Guy’s management invited Charles to perform in Chicago during the early part of his career, and after developing a love for the blues scene in the area, he decided to permanently relocate to Chicago to give himself the best chance for success.
Playing with a multitude of blues legends over the course of his career, Charles said his music has matured to a point where it is resonating more with audiences as time goes on.
“I’ve achieved so many things in my career,” Charles said. “I started so young, doing my first show on stage when I was 7 years old. I’ve seen the music industry change, music itself change and where I see myself is that I’ve come a long way as a person and my music speaks more than it did when I was a young kid.”
An eight-time Grammy elected artist, over the course of his career Charles has the chance to perform at events such as the Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest and the Chicago Blues Fest, and he has been featured on WGN-TV.
His career is so storied and filled with interesting interactions that in 2018 an Australian film producer released a documentary on Charles and his musical accomplishments entitled, “All I Really Know from A to Z.”
Charles’ initial motivation to pursue a career in blues guitar was ignited by pursuing to be the best in the genre, but now that his career has yielded so many overwhelming opportunities and accomplishments Charles said he is now just focused on enjoying playing on the road about 200 days of the year.
“I’ve been doing it so long that I’m just very content,” Charles said. “I don’t strive to be the best anymore, I don’t strive to conquer the world, but I do strive for people to enjoy and like what I do. Hopefully they go out and buy my records because they get a good feeling from them. I still work hard to be good at my craft and be able to sit with some of the best out there, but I just do things in a more comfortable situation now.”
For fans unfamiliar with Charles, he said his setlist will include the best material from his career in addition to covers and playing whatever the audience would like to hear.
“Songs I’ve released through the years work for different audiences,” Charles said. “I walk up onstage with an idea of songs I think they’ll like and then I read the audience. I try to give them what I think they’re looking for on that particular night. I try to please the audience, because the bottom line for every entertainer is we have to please the audience and not ourselves.”
For more information on Michael Charles’ performance at the Heyde Center, you can visit the Heyde Center’s event page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.