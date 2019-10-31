Halloween 2019 is in the books and it was one of the spookiest yet.
Halloween is that fun time of the year where children dress up and trick-or-treat, adults dress up to liven up the workplace and people of all ages indulge in scary movies, junk food and all things haunting. A Halloween tradition in Chippewa Falls is trick-or-treating downtown and this tradition carried on during Halloween 2019.
Downtown Chippewa Falls businesses every fall stand with bowls of candy and other tasty treats inside and outside of their businesses, eager to great the bright-eyed children and their parents as they walk up and down the chilly Chippewa Falls streets. From 2:30 p.m.- 5 p.m. Thursday, hundreds of children started their candy accumulation downtown where a majority of streets were blocked off to provide a safe environment for Halloween festivities.
Ellen Reid, mother of a young son named David, said she and her family love coming downtown after she gets off of work every year because David gets to meet other kids.
“He really loves it downtown,” Reid said. “Our neighborhood is pretty small and quiet, so coming down here he gets to be with a bunch more kids and gets to see a part of town we don’t get to a lot the rest of the year. Everybody is so nice and the kids have fun no matter if it’s cold out or not.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other festivities downtown included a DJ playing pop hits to set the mood for the holiday, sales at a variety of businesses and the opportunity to see a plethora of costumes worn by multiple generations of Halloween participants.
The most popular kid costumes downtown included characters from popular movie franchises such as "Toy Story," the Marvel franchise like Spider-Man and Captain America and classics such as The Grinch and enough food items to stock a chef’s kitchen. On the adult side of the spectrum, some popular costumes included Pennywise (the clown from IT), vampires, ghosts and costumes to complement their child’s getup. Business owners and community leaders also dressed the part, including one group who dressed to the nines in classic Ghostbusters gear complete with a car featuring Ghostbusters graphics.
Another parent walking downtown with his child, Arnold Jeffers, said he is cherishing every Halloween with his daughter, because he knows how fast she’ll grow up.
“Days like today are special, because you only get a small amount of them,” Jeffers said. “Emily is getting into elementary school soon, so I know before too long she’ll want to go with her friends instead of us, so I’m cherishing today while I can.”
While Halloween 2019 may be in the books, lovers of the Holiday now have a little under a year to plan for next year’s festivities and indulge in all things spooky once again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.