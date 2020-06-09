Halmstad Elementary Learning Pavilion receives new solar panels, charging stations
Halmstad Elementary Learning Pavilion receives new solar panels, charging stations

The Halmstad Elementary Learning Pavilion has received close to $100,000 worth of donations since 2018 to help bring the project to fruition.

 Parker Reed

A tribute to two young women is nearing completion.

The new learning pavilion outside of Halmstad Elementary in Chippewa Falls is getting a number of upgrades this summer.

The pavilion is dedicated to Jayna Kelley and Autumn Helgeson, two of three Girl Scouts who were killed in a Lake Hallie hit-and-run in 2018.

The families of the girls have been overseeing the installation of solar panels on the roof of the pavilion and solar-powered benches for charging electronic devices by Next Step Energy.

Other notable additions to the pavilion include small free libraries outside the pavilion built by Girl Scout troop 3055 and a number of trees and plants to adorn the perimeter of the pavilion.

Donations for the project include more than $80,000 raised by Royal Credit Union, WEAU and local car dealers. The solar energy portion was funded by Central Lutheran Church, Rutledge Charities, Next Step Energy and the families of Kelley and Helgeson.

The project is expected to be finished and open for the students before school begins in the fall.

