Hannah Melville, a Boyd native is on the COVID-19 front lines in Texas

The cold weather persisted throughout the week, never letting up. Melville said San Antonio only got about 3 or 4 inches of snow, but without the equipment to move it, the city was essentially shut down.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When she was finally allowed to leave Tuesday evening, she got to her dorm only to discover that the building didn’t have power; even her electronic key card to enter the building didn’t work.

As of Friday afternoon, she still hadn’t been in the building. She doesn’t know if there is any weather or water damage inside.

Melville’s boyfriend didn’t have power at his apartment, but his parents did, so they stayed there the rest of the week.

While they were able to get out, shopping was chaotic as well. Most gas stations closed on Monday, and it was difficult to find fuel anywhere.

“We went to a Dollar General and it was a long line,” she said. “They were only allowing one person in at a time, and they were only taking cash.”

Melville has been in San Antonio for about a year. The 2019 Stanley-Boyd High School graduate said it quickly became clear that people there weren’t used to cold weather lasting several days in a row, and no one was prepared for the power outages seen in many parts of the city.