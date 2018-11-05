The impeccably dressed Grace “Cuddy” Mrozinski fingered through her pile of specialty colored pencils — some more expensive than others.
She was looking for the perfect color of green for finishing touches on leaves in her coloring book.
As a volunteer at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Mrozinski knows much of her time will be spent checking people in for surgery and radiology appointments. But in between patients, her fingers and brain are busy.
“To me, coloring is so therapeutic,” she said. “This is a good way to get rid of your problems. Just start coloring and let your brain figure it out.”
Mrozinski, of Chippewa Falls, has volunteered at the hospital for two years. She colors about 10 hours a week while at home and volunteering.
Some of those creations end up framed on the wall. But she said the best reward is mental — how she works out issues with every finished page.
“It’s better than gossiping on the telephone,” she joked.
Mrozinski said right now she has a topic to bring up with a friend but she can’t figure out the best approach. Coloring lets her fingers work so her brain is free to noodle through the problem.
“I think about ways to converse with my friend,” she said. “If you have a problem in a relationship, by sitting here and coloring you can come to a conclusion.”
One patient walked into the radiology waiting room recently and struck up a conversation with Mrozinski about how coloring in the adult books seems daunting.
As Cuddy conversed with the patient, she learned the patient has a young daughter who loves to color.
“Color with the child,” Mrozinski told the patient. “If you’re doing something else and talking with children at the same time, it opens up a line of communication.”
Weeks later the patient was back telling Mrozinski it was a great bonding experience between the patient and the daughter.
“It’s such a good tool,” she said. “Anyone can do this.”
