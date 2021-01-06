Hayden Frey set to serve on Chippewa Falls city council at only age 26

Hayden Frey is set to become one of the youngest Chippewa Falls council members in recent memory.

Frey, 26, is the first person to file nomination papers for the vacant 5th Ward council seat, which covers the city’s East Hill. Frey graduated from Regis High School in 2013, and he just moved to his home in September with his wife, Nicole, and their children: 6-year-old Molly and 1-year-old Andrew.

“It’s our first home. We were looking around the area,” Frey said. “As a homeowner, I just wanted to be more involved. And I saw no one is running, so I just stepped in.”

Incumbent Paul Olson announced in early December he wasn’t planning to seek re-election. Olson, 61, has held the seat since he was appointed in 2014. Anyone else who plans to file for the seat, and run against Frey, has until 5 p.m. Friday to return their nomination papers.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman, who was initially elected to the City Council 20 years ago, said he doesn’t recall anyone younger than Frey serving on the council in the past two decades.

“I appreciate he’s willing to step up,” Hoffman said. “I’m looking forward to working with him. It’s good to get some new blood in. I’m glad we don’t have to appoint.”

