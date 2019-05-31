Robert McKinley was an excellent lawyer who shared his knowledge and willingly mentored others, his colleagues say.
Chippewa County Judge Steve Gibbs said he first met McKinley when Gibbs returned to the area in 1994.
“Bob was the consummate gentleman who zealously represented his clients in court,” Gibbs said. “He cared deeply for Chippewa Falls and the community, and he always helped out the young lawyers. He was always there to lend advice when asked. He was always cordial to work with.”
McKinley, 71, died May 25. His funeral was Thursday.
In his 38-year career as attorney, he incorporated a non-profit guardianship program, Chippewa Family Services Inc. He also served as Chippewa County Court Commissioner.
“Robert McKinley advocated as an exemplary gentleman attorney,” said Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen. “He always approached with a subtle smile, a hearty handshake, and words worth hearing. Bob’s work helped justice prevail. Bob’s life made me a better person.”
Retired Chippewa County Judge Tom Sazama said McKinley appeared before him in court several times. He also recalled facing off against McKinley in a court case in Hayward when Sazama was an attorney, and McKinley “beat the pants off me.” He described McKinley as having a laid-back personality.
“He was a good guy,” Sazama said. “He’d give you the shirt off his back. He was an excellent lawyer. He knew what he was doing.”
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised McKinley’s legal work.
“In the sheriff’s department, we worked with Bob for many years,” Kowalczyk said. “He was very pleasant, well-mannered, professional, and easy to work with. Bob was a quiet guy, but a well-known attorney for the Chippewa Valley, and well-respected.”
Former Chippewa County district attorney Tim Scobie said that McKinley had perhaps 50 to 100 cases against him. McKinley was close with Scobie's dad, Bill, who died in 2016. He recalled McKinley came to his dad's funeral.
"Robert was a kind and gentle man," Scobie said. "He was an excellent attorney. You could always trust what he told you. There were no delaying tactics."
McKinley was born in Iowa, and moved his family to Chippewa Falls in 1983, where he established his practice.
