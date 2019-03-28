Headliners have been announced for OneFest, the Christian music festival planned for Friday, July 26, through Sunday, July 28, at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
The following national acts will appear: NewsBoys, Building 429, Francesca Battistelli and Carrolton.
The event offers diverse music, inspirational messages, family activities, youth entertainment and ministry showcases.
Carrolton will be the headlining act on July 26. The Newsboys, Francesca Battistelli, Building 429, The Young Escape, and Tori Harper will be on the main stage July 27.
They will be joined by local and regional acts throughout the weekend on a second stage. Inspirational speakers and other entertainment such as illusionist AJ are also scheduled for a third venue.
Numerous family activities, children’s games, educational booths, food vendors and merchandize sales will round out the festival.
A worship service will be on July 28.
OneFest Ltd, a nonprofit organization, continues to seek event sponsors and vendors.
Tickets cost $44 for adults, $22 for youth and free for children 10 and younger. Prices go up Sunday and June 1.
Visit one-fest.com for details or contact event coordinator Heather Flashinski at 715-379-3742 or info@one-fest.com.
