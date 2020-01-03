People trying to get into shape often struggle with how to best improve their health and wellness, but a new addition to the Chippewa Valley business community is aiming to provide clarity on the road to reaching fitness goals.
DexaFit is a new health testing facility in Eau Claire whose goal is to get down to the science of your body and find out what you need to do to become healthier.
The DexaFit technology/experience is a body composition analysis process using technology to scan and reveal your body fat, lean mass and bone health. Cardio fitness and metabolic health testing with the same technology is used by leading hospitals, sports labs and research centers.
The only other DexaFit location is situated in Madison and the new location in Eau Claire was opened by Karla Roach and Angie Bromeisl.
Roach, who was a health coach before opening the new DexaFit franchise, said the Chippewa Valley has been yearning for technology like this to enter the community at an affordable rate.
“Health and wellness has been my thing for years and years, even before becoming a health coach,” Roach said. “We just thought this business would fit in so well because it is something the Chippewa Valley didn’t have before, so it will be great for the growing community.”
Roach said the scans and testing DexaFit offers are beneficial for Eau Claire and its surrounding cities because with a community of young people and a population on the rise, people are trying to get healthier faster than ever.
She said with not having to have the DexaFit technology utilized in a hospital setting, users will pay approximately a quarter of the price they would otherwise for the same technology/services.
Ben Lane, Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board chair, said having a service like DexaFit readily available in the area will be quite beneficial and will stand out as a unique fitness service.
“This is great for our board and our community, because anything that can help make our members and their employees more healthy makes our community more prosperous and successful,” Lane said. “Congratulations to DexaFit on the opening of their business and we wish them many years of success.”
Co-owner Angie Bromeisl said DexaFit just wants to benefit the overall health and wellness of the Chippewa Valley by offering a service to help pinpoint what individuals need to do to become the best version of themselves.
“This will really benefit people’s over health and fitness,” Bromeisl said. “Knowing what you need to specifically work on is a unique aspect of this business and it will be very beneficial for people in the Chippewa Valley to take advantage of. This is a great tool to help with overall health.”
For more information on the services DexaFit offers, you can visit their website at https://www.dexafit.com/locations/wisconsin/eau-claire.
