$2,000 Healthy Schools grants awarded to Halmstad and Southview elementary schools
1 comment
top story

$2,000 Healthy Schools grants awarded to Halmstad and Southview elementary schools

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Children's Wisconsin

Halmstad and Southview elementary schools were awarded $2,000 each by the Department of Public Instruction for exhibiting a calculated effort to make their classrooms a healthier place to learn and grow.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Southview Elementary School and Halmstad Elementary School, both part of the Chippewa Falls Area United School District in Chippewa Falls, have been awarded a $2,000 Healthy Schools Grant by the Mission: Healthy Kids program, a partnership of Children’s Wisconsin and Kohl’s Cares.

Twenty-five Wisconsin schools have received this grant to be utilized during the 2019-2020 school year. Southview Elementary plans to further its work in the area of mindfulness; Halmstad Elementary plans to apply the grant to work in the areas of mindfulness and physical activity.

Mission: Healthy Kids promotes policy, systems and environmental changes in schools that improve school community health specifically in the areas of nutrition, physical activity and healthy minds. Coordinating with and supporting the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin School Health/WSCC award program, the grant application process required schools to identify an area for improvement in their school environment by completing the Action for Healthy Kids abbreviated School Health Index. The Mission: Healthy Kids Healthy Schools grants are designated to help support work surrounding school’s identified improvement area.

“The Mission: Healthy Kids program is pleased to offer these grants supporting Wisconsin schools, because we know healthy kids learn more,” said Katie Horrigan, director of education and outreach, Children’s Wisconsin and Mission: Healthy Kids. “Creating a healthy learning environment takes commitment and work from the entire school community. Our goal for these grants is that they provide schools with some added support to improve the health and well-being of the entire school community.”

1 comment
0
0
1
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sandy Bischel
Obituaries

Sandy Bischel

Sandy K. Bischel, 59, of the town of Eagle Point, Chippewa Falls died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire.

Janice Asleson
Obituaries

Janice Asleson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Janice Rae Asleson, 69, formerly of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her home in Sioux Falls. A visi…

Obituaries

Florence Milas

STANLEY — Florence F. Milas, 93, of Stanley died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Country Terrace in Stanley. Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Alto…

+2
Wayne Christie
Obituaries

Wayne Christie

Wayne R. Christie, 79, formerly of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Round Rock…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News