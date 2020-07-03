Here's your chance to salute a veteran

Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
The Chippewa Herald’s Stories of Honor program is your opportunity to recognize a veteran.
For the second consecutive year, we invite you to nominate a veteran or someone who is now serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or the Reserve.
We want to hear the stories of allegiance, heroism and selfless determination — the stories that set our military personnel apart.
Beginning today, you can nominate your hero at Chippewa.com/contests.
Nominations will close July 17.
“The River Valley Media Group is delighted to be able to honor the courage, dedication and commitment these men and women make to ensure our freedoms are protected on a daily basis,” publisher and president Sean Burke said. “Please take a few moments and nominate a worthy individual.”
A blue-ribbon panel will review all nominations and select heroes who deserve a special salute.
Later this month, the Chippewa Herald will begin spotlighting these heroes.
For a look at last year’s Chippewa Valley honorees, go to chippewa.com.
Stories of Honor: Profiles of area military heroes
Stories of Honor is an exclusive series spotlighting 11 military heroes from our region who were nominated by our readers to honor their bravery, service and dedication. These profiles will be featured on Wednesdays and Sundays through Aug. 7.
