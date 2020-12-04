Heyde Center among statewide recipients of COVID-19 relief grant

Chippewa Valley entertainment venues are getting help from the state level.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the recipients of the $15,000,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Money will go to live entertainment and large meeting venue operators whose facilities have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

Administered through the Department of Administration (DOA), the COVID-19 Live Music and Entertainment Venue Grant Program is providing awards up to $500,000 or 25% of 2019 ticket or event sales, whichever is less.

The Chippewa Valley Cultural Association Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls will receive $35,298.83 from the state program. Other area venues to receive funds from the grant program include Chippewa Valley Musical Festivals in Cadott ($395,308), Blue Ox Music Festival in Eau Claire ($170,209.23), Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild ($34,949.97) and Country Jam USA in Eau Claire ($395,308), among others.