Heyde Center and Chi-Hi FBLA collaborate on book/toy-drive

The Heyde Center for the Arts is collaborating with the Chippewa Falls High School Club Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) on a toy drive.

This is the FBLA’s third year sponsoring a toy, puzzle, and book drive. Gently used and new toys, puzzles, and books are collected and donated to the Family Resource Center in Chippewa Falls.

The items are for families in need of support and help in the community. Books are also donated to St. Joseph’s hospital to provide reading materials for the children that are there with a family member or themselves.

Items can be dropped off at the Heyde Center during normal office hours until January 15. There will be a collection box located inside of the elevator entrance (East River Street). Stop by and drop your items off OR call the office at 715-726-9000 and someone will pick them up from your car.

