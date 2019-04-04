The biggest fundraiser of the year for a local venue is already set up for success.
The 2019 Savoring the Arts Fundraising Dinner benefiting the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is set for 5 p.m. Saturday. The theme for the event this year is “Beyond Black and White” and the night is set to host a variety of entertainment options for everyone looking to support the Heyde Center. Tickets for the dinner have already sold out, the first time tickets for the annual fundraiser have sold out in advance.
Starting at 5 p.m,. the event will kick off with the “Bartender Battle Royale” between six local celebrity bartenders all competing for “Best Drink of the Night” and “Most Popular Bartender” trophies in a unique contest. Mike Tzanakis, Loopy Kleich, Bill Bertrand, Wade Asher, Liz Seubert and Darrin Senn will each be crafting their best cocktails in an attempt to win over the crowd and grab one of the awards. All six will also be raising funds individually as well to help make the night a success.
Following the “Bartender Battle Royale” will be a sit-down dinner provided by Sweet Clarisse Catering, live entertainment and an after-party dance featuring a DJ until the night comes to a close.
Executive Director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, Debra Johnson, said the purpose of the event is to help fund aspects of the Heyde Center which aren’t covered normally by ticket sales.
“Tickets from the event help raise funds so that we can pay for programming and help keep ticket prices down,” Johnson said. “That part of the fundraising helps cover the day-to-day costs of running the Heyde Center that aren’t being covered by ticket sales.”
Johnson said the Heyde Center has four main projects they want to fund through the event Saturday.
The first two include updating the wet and dry systems currently in place by installing a nitrogen generator. This improvement will cut down on the risk of rust developing in the pipes currently in place and will also extend the life of fire safety system by 50 years. The wet system (sprinkler system) is utilized throughout most of the building currently and the dry system is used in the auditorium.
The third area the event will help fund is the purchase and installation of new LED spotlights. These spotlights will replace the clunky, noisy and chained-to-the-wall lights currently in the auditorium, which also take up valuable seating area which could otherwise be used more practically. These new lights are more modern in function and smaller in size, helping modernize the equipment currently used at the Heyde Center.
The final area the money generated Saturday will go towards is funding a play for local youths. The Heyde Center traditionally puts on a play based around bullying and/or respect for kindergarten through second-grade kids from Chippewa Falls area schools each year at the venue. The raised funds allow these 1,000-plus children to be able to see the play for free, taking the financial burden away from the schools and giving them a valuable theater experience.
Johnson said while the funds from the evening will be of great help, the Heyde Center still welcomes those who can’t attend to continue to donate online due to the vast amount of costs the venue is to see in the near future.
“People are still welcome to contribute to any of our goals,” Johnson said. “The nitrogen generator and the pipes, because it is a specialty type of project, it is expected to cost around $30,000. We would definitely be very grateful if people wanted to contribute to that.”
For more information on the Savoring the Arts fundraising dinner and how to donate to the Heyde Center, you can visit their website at https://www.cvca.net/.
