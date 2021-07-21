Heyde Center for the Arts and Irvine Park collaborate on new visual art creation event

Two storied Chippewa Falls gathering places are collaborating to capture the beauty of the area.

The Heyde Center for the Arts and the Chippewa Falls Parks and Recreation Department are hosting “Celebrating Irvine Park through Art” to encourage people to visit Irvine Park and actively capture the wonder and beauty there through an artistic prism. To participate, artists are required to paint, sculpt, or sketch while in the park so that they can interact, inspire, and share their artistic vision with visitors.

“John (Jimenez) and I had a chance to talk recently about a number of different ways that we could collaborate,” said Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts. “When John brought up this idea (art creation in the park), it fit perfectly with our upcoming events and our mission.”