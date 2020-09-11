Heyde Center for the Arts and the Mabel Tainter continue to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic

In addition, they have a bus coming to Heyde Center for a dinner theater presentation of the play. For health and safety considerations, tables will be 9 to 10 feet apart. Also, the dinner will be served with disposable utensils and the goal of “how we can make sure it’s as contactless as possible but still having the dinner theater option,” Johnson said.

Additional safety measures Heyde Center is taking, such as frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks, are listed on its website.

Heyde Center also is selling tickets for “Ghost in the Attic,” an interactive dinner murder mystery Oct. 30 and 31.

Other planned performances by regional and nationally known talent have been postponed or canceled because of the virus.

Tainter tours

The Mabel Tainter is a building that “thrives off having people in it,” Chase said. Thus, tours are offered noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. In fact, those who have toured the building will be happy to learn that new items, including original family pieces and other Menomonie artifacts, are now on display.

In fact, the Victorian theater’s beauty is part of how Chase would make the case for receiving funds in a grant application.