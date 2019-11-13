One of Chippewa Falls’ cultural landmarks is celebrating 20 years of open doors and is bringing the community together to celebrate.
The Heyde Center for the Arts is an entertainment venue in Chippewa Falls overlooking downtown, which annually hosts theatre performances, musical acts, art galleries, workshops and other artistic offerings with the goal of showcasing the Chippewa Valley’s art scene.
This year marks 20 years of business for the venue, and the Heyde Center produced a video to celebrate the anniversary.
Tuesday night the Heyde Center held a kickoff event for the video inside the venue, which features over 170 community members, businesses and their employees from throughout the Chippewa Valley dancing and singing along to Pharrell Williams’ song “Happy.”
The video features individuals from the Heyde Center, local banks, police officers, firefighters and other businesses from Chippewa Falls with the goal of showing how businesses in the area are in it together Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said.
“It just shows how much fun this city is,” Johnson said. “It shows how much we enjoy working together. I can’t speak to a lot of time before, but I think right now there is so much of an openness to collaborate with people. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of territorialism, which makes this place a great place to work. We’re all working together to make Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Valley a great place to live.”
Ben Smasal, president of the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association who spoke at Tuesday’s event, said the Heyde Center is committed to providing as much entertainment as possible for the community while keeping a few key values that they hope to instill in the venue’s performances.
You have free articles remaining.
“We’re committed to offering diversity and high-quality arts and performances,” Smasal said. “We strive to make them entertaining, awareness-raising and educational. They offer audiences the opportunity to enjoy and learn from all of our activities while keeping prices as affordable as possible and building a welcoming atmosphere.”
During the past year, Smasal said the Heyde Center has hosted more than 20,000 attendees, 55 unique performances, 24 special events, 32 different workshops and 14 community events.
Most of the performances at the venue are ticketed, but in an attempt to provide entertainment to as many people as possible, the venue and its 20 community partners have been able to host an additional 3,241 free attendees as well.
In addition to hosting thousands of attendees this past year, the Heyde Center has also received more than 300 written evaluations of the venue and its offerings. Of the more than 300 evaluations, 96 percent said the performance they attended met or exceeded their expectations, 97 percent would recommend the performance they saw to others and 100 percent said they would recommend the Heyde Center to others.
Smasal said the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association has a membership of more than 320, but the people keeping the venue going for the past two decades are the volunteers. Without them, the venue would cease operation.
“We have over 200 volunteers who donate their time, energy and their effort to keep costs low, keep the doors open and keep the camaraderie that a community arts center provides,” Smasal said. “There are so many volunteers that dedicate so much time to this place and there is no way I can say thank you enough to all of these people.”
The video debuted Tuesday night will be available online in the near future on the Heyde Center website, www.cvca.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.