Heyde Center graphic novel exhibit showcases unique artistic offerings

A new art exhibit is up at the Heyde Center for the Arts, but it isn’t your traditional type of fine art exhibit.

The Art of Graphic Novels is the new exhibit at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls. Running from Jan. 5 – Feb. 16., the exhibit features artwork from local artists such as Mark Lone, Charles Davis and many others.

The exhibit uses words as an integral part of its drawings. All of the artwork is either artwork replicating popular culture, or original artwork in the graphic novel style.

“I think it’s important to show how sequential art (comic art that tells a story) is crafted, from layouts, to penciling and drafting each page, to inking and coloring and lettering, and how much work and craftsman ship goes into steering the reader’s eye to tell a page thru the medium,” Artist Mark Lone said. “In order to inspire younger and aspiring artists and be there to help anyone that wants to come talk to us at the reception about how to get started making their own comics.”

Jacoby Matott, another artist featured in the exhibit born and raised in the Chippewa Falls area, has panels from his comic Pumpkin Guts included in the exhibit. The graphic novel is nearly a decade in the making and consists of well over 250 traditionally (penciled-and-inked) and digitally illustrated pages.

Taking on The Art of Graphic Novels exhibit was important to Executive Director Debra Johnson and the staff at the Heyde Center, as it showcases a style of artwork which isn’t commonly thought of as being “fine art” to be hung in an exhibit.

The exhibit is open during normal Heyde Center operating hours and an artist reception will be held on Jan. 14 from 5 p.m.-7p.m. Originals prints will be available for sale and there is no cost for admission.

