Decorations are being put up, snow is falling, presents are being bought and a Christmastime tradition at a local venue are clear signs the holiday season is here in full force.
The fifth annual “Christmas Carol Singalong: A Heyde Center Family Tradition,” was held Thursday night at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls and saw dozens of people flock to the historic venue.
The night consisted of individuals from just a few years old to those with grandchildren singing classic holiday songs and answering trivia questions together.
The night was led by longtime Heyde Center collaborator Cathy Reitz, who said the event was designed to get people together to sing because it is more important than you might think for a community.
“I think people should sing together,” Reitz said. “I think it is important for people to sing together in groups and this was a good chance to get people together to sing.
“And the first year we did it there were maybe 20 people here, but every year it grows and grows,” she said. “Every year we try to encourage more families to come, because it’s hard if you have a few kids, it’s hard to go somewhere it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.”
Those in attendance clapped, danced and sang together Christmas favorites such as “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “White Christmas,” “The Twelve Days of Christmas” and many others to the tune of a loud and lively grand piano.
Reitz invited audience members onstage frequently to play accompanying instruments and sing, often resulting in an avalanche of proud parents rushing the stage to grab a snapshot of their child in the spotlight.
In addition to the music, holiday trivia questions were offered in between numbers, with winners receiving a carefully curated prize care package consisting of candy canes, candles and various other holiday goods.
Reitz said the holidays are the best time to put an event on like this, because the music and the sentiment behind them are felt fairly universally throughout the Chippewa Valley.
“It’s a great time of the year to get together because everyone knows the songs,” Reitz said. “Everyone knows a song like ‘Jingle Bells.’ We could try and do something similar another time of the year with folk songs, but this is a little bit more universal. I do think people want to go out and do stuff, and if you can do something like this that doesn’t cost anything, that’s a great thing.”
With the fifth edition of the “Christmas Carol Singalong: A Heyde Center Family Tradition,” in the bag (or Santa’s sack), Reitz said she hopes everyone had a great time and left with a small slice of what the holiday season is supposed to be about: happiness and family.
“I hope everyone left happy,” Reitz said. “I hope they left with a smile and a feeling of goodness. Let’s face it, sometimes the world is hard. Everyone looked like they had a good time, and we got through about 10 songs but we could’ve easily sang for two hours. We have a lot of fun every year, so I hope people come back next year with their friends and have a good time with us again.”
