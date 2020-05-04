Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls still highlighting culture amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Creativity is helping Heyde Center for the Arts present events amid the restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the state’s extended safer-at-home order precluding the 56th annual Spring Art Show in person, the Chippewa Falls cultural beacon found a different way to present the exhibit: online from May 10 through 27.

“We are going to move to something completely new, which is a virtual art gallery,” said Deb Johnson, the center’s executive director. The presentation is designed to include recorded comments from the creators.

“We’re going to have a way of artists talking about their work, maybe actually a nicer experience for people to understand the artist, what motivates them, and to look at their art as they talk about it,” she said.

In addition to the one- to three-minute monologues, artists will be provided an opportunity to sell their work online for a little more than two weeks, the normal running time for the show, Johnson said. “Some of the artists have already come back and said they’re excited about doing the virtual art exhibit.”