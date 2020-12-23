Heyde Center planning for prosperous 2021, plans two early 2021 events

The Heyde Center for the Arts is planning for a strong return of the performing arts in 2021, starting with a few prominent local shows in the new year.
During January 2021, in what is being called “Strut with the Chippewa Valley Stars,” five members (Sapphire, Felicia, Monica, Khloe, and Benny) of the Chippewa Valley Drag Entertainment scene will coach an individual who has never graced the drag stage with their presence.
The five Drag Pros will teach their newcomer about the use of makeup, costuming and performance in preparation for a night where they will perform for the first time as their new drag persona. Their transformation process will be documented and shared on social media in the weeks leading up to the performance.
Each “Drag Master” and their “student” will perform at Strut with the Chippewa Valley Stars for a total of 10 performances all in one spectacular night to raise funding and awareness of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.
The main two goals of the evening are to: (1) have fun; and (2) raise funding to support the LGBTQ+ Community Center.
The mission of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center is to provide services and
create educational programs that promote well-being and unity within and among the LGBTQ+ community. It works to promote understanding, tolerance, and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community and of individuals within the Chippewa Valley region.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person with a portion of the ticket supporting the CV LGBTQ+ Community Center. Tips collected the night of the event will support the Drag Pros and the Community Center. A full cash bar will be available.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the event organizers will keep a close eye on the coronavirus situation in the area leading up to the event.
“We realize that the end of January 2021 may still be too soon to host large gatherings; so we are exploring live streaming and/or other options such as rescheduling depending on COVID-19 regulations at the time of the event,” Johnson said.
Another event will be held at the Heyde Center on Saturday, Feb. 27 featuring popular local country artist K. Sterling and the 85Silver Band. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of our veterans who are returning from their service to the country to struggle with homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.
Led by front man, K. Sterling, and formed in early 2019, The 85SILVER Band is West Central Wisconsin’s newest six-piece country group.
Kyle, a combat infantryman, battled through years of post-war issues and alcohol dependency. Now he strives to live sober and be a positive influence for others who struggle with mental health and addiction. His pursuit of songwriting and country music began as a form of self-therapy and quickly morphed into a structured set of ambitions and goals. With an uncanny sense of tenacity, he is driven to succeed despite obstacles that stand in his way.
Using music and any platform it provides, 85SILVER’s long-term mission is to bring transitional housing to local veterans discharged from inpatient mental health treatment at the Tomah VAMC.
In 2021, Kyle, and two other board members, will forming the “Bring Them Home Foundation.” The 85SILVER Band will be an operating arm of the non-profit and will serve to promote and raise funds in support of the mission for many years to come.
In the short term, the Foundation plans to award financial assistance grants to disadvantaged vets on a path to recovery. There couldn’t be a better group of musicians and people that joined Kyle in his effort to help veterans who stand in a place where he once stood.
For more information on both events, you can visit the Heyde Center for the Arts website.