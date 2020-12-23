Heyde Center planning for prosperous 2021, plans two early 2021 events

Tickets for the event are $10 per person with a portion of the ticket supporting the CV LGBTQ+ Community Center. Tips collected the night of the event will support the Drag Pros and the Community Center. A full cash bar will be available.

Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the event organizers will keep a close eye on the coronavirus situation in the area leading up to the event.

“We realize that the end of January 2021 may still be too soon to host large gatherings; so we are exploring live streaming and/or other options such as rescheduling depending on COVID-19 regulations at the time of the event,” Johnson said.

Another event will be held at the Heyde Center on Saturday, Feb. 27 featuring popular local country artist K. Sterling and the 85Silver Band. The goal of the event is to raise awareness of our veterans who are returning from their service to the country to struggle with homelessness, addiction, and mental illness.

Led by front man, K. Sterling, and formed in early 2019, The 85SILVER Band is West Central Wisconsin’s newest six-piece country group.