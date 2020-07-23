Heyde Center receives $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant

Assistance is coming to a celebrated local venue.
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls received a $5,000 coronavirus relief grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board earlier this week.
The board distributed 110 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) grants statewide totaling $544,000. Of this funding, $466,000 was provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the remaining $78,000 came from Arts Midwest.
Other regional recipients include the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Eau Claire Jazz Inc. and the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the funds will be used to cover the basic necessities of maintaining a 30,000- square-foot facility.
“Since we don’t a packageable ‘to-go’ service, these grants really help us with being able to cover the bills,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of things we have to pay for that people don’t fully understand. Insurance, bookkeeping and accounting have to be paid because we need to have oversight because we have charitable giving going on.”
Although the past few months have seen smaller events return to the Heyde Center, Johnson said turnouts have been less than satisfactory due in large part due to the fear lingering within the public about being close to others, despite the center’s best efforts by requiring masks and providing social distancing and sanitizing stations at all performances.
“It’s a challenge when the public feels cautious about going out anywhere, let alone to a performance venue,” Johnson said. “There are some things we can do, but we are the type of place that needs to plan three to six months in advance to make events successful.
“Usually around this time of the year I have the entire next year’s big series items booked, but we’re all afraid and don’t want to commit to bigger acts. If we don’t have the ability to fill up our auditorium, we can’t cover the basic costs of those events let alone the cost of maintaining the building.”
In addition to the CARES grant, the Heyde Center also has received Personal Protection Equipment funding to help mitigate the costs associated with providing masks and hand-sanitizing stations for all performances. The venue has also had to deal with the loss of revenue by having to throw out expired concessions and a recent elevator malfunction that forced a $5,000 bill.
With a growing debate surrounding requiring face masks statewide, and another possible shutdown looming, Johnson said every day it feels as though the community is having a harder time rationalizing investing in the arts and traveling into the community.
And while the $5,000 CARES funding will be beneficial for the Heyde Center, she said it will be a while before the venue will resume any sort of normal everyday workflow.
“Wisconsin may not be on that trajectory, but all people have to do is watch the news and they’re scared to death,” Johnson said. “We’re in a state of limbo where even trying to provide friendly opportunities for people to socialize in a safe way is conflicting for them.”
