Heyde Center receives $5,000 COVID-19 relief grant

“It’s a challenge when the public feels cautious about going out anywhere, let alone to a performance venue,” Johnson said. “There are some things we can do, but we are the type of place that needs to plan three to six months in advance to make events successful.

“Usually around this time of the year I have the entire next year’s big series items booked, but we’re all afraid and don’t want to commit to bigger acts. If we don’t have the ability to fill up our auditorium, we can’t cover the basic costs of those events let alone the cost of maintaining the building.”

In addition to the CARES grant, the Heyde Center also has received Personal Protection Equipment funding to help mitigate the costs associated with providing masks and hand-sanitizing stations for all performances. The venue has also had to deal with the loss of revenue by having to throw out expired concessions and a recent elevator malfunction that forced a $5,000 bill.

With a growing debate surrounding requiring face masks statewide, and another possible shutdown looming, Johnson said every day it feels as though the community is having a harder time rationalizing investing in the arts and traveling into the community.