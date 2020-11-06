Heyde Center to host first artisan market

The Heyde Center for the Arts will host its first ever Fall Artisan Market on Thursday Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A wide range of local crafters and fine artists have been invited, along with local vendors with meats, cheeses and other delicacies.

With 30,000 square feet of space, the Heyde Center is able to provide plenty of room for the public to safely browse and shop for the many locally crafted goods featured in the market.

“Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t hold our annual Taste of the North event,” event, said co-organizer and CVCA Board member, Wendy Kopp. “So we wanted an event that offered new and established artisans the chance to sell their products and encouraged the community to buy locally, especially during the holiday shopping time.”

There will be a $5 entry fee at the door. This will automatically give guests the chance to win items from the artisans at the event. More raffle tickets will be for at $5 each – must be present to win. Drawings with be held every 30 minutes.