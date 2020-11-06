 Skip to main content
Heyde Center to host first artisan market
Heyde Center to host first artisan market

Heyde Center

The Heyde Center for the Arts regularly hosts a wide variety of events including plays and concerts, but their schedule has been largely scaled down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

The Heyde Center for the Arts will host its first ever Fall Artisan Market on Thursday Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A wide range of local crafters and fine artists have been invited, along with local vendors with meats, cheeses and other delicacies.

With 30,000 square feet of space, the Heyde Center is able to provide plenty of room for the public to safely browse and shop for the many locally crafted goods featured in the market.

“Due to the pandemic, we couldn’t hold our annual Taste of the North event,” event, said co-organizer and CVCA Board member, Wendy Kopp. “So we wanted an event that offered new and established artisans the chance to sell their products and encouraged the community to buy locally, especially during the holiday shopping time.”

There will be a $5 entry fee at the door. This will automatically give guests the chance to win items from the artisans at the event. More raffle tickets will be for at $5 each – must be present to win. Drawings with be held every 30 minutes.

Artisans already confirmed include: Just a Taste Toffee, RepartsArt, Farm Doc Microgreen, Jean’s Vintage Creation, Let’s Get Pickled, Kay’s Woolies, Catering Bye Design, Marieke Gouda, Scenes From My Garden, Friday’z Boutique, Nolechek’s Meats, B’s Bees, Justorian Alpacas, Organic Infusions by Paula, Cicha Farms, Meadowsong Studios, Mrs. York’s Cookies, Jewelry Creator Debra Anderson, Just Fudge, Basket Weaver Jean Atter-Chwala, Native & Fox, Mystical Creations by Lisa, Rug Weaver Beverly Goettl, Jewelry Creator Nancy Prissel, Vic’s Visions and the Chippewa County Historical Society.

Masks and/or face shields are mandatory with no exceptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Heyde Center can provide masks and/or face shields, if necessary.

