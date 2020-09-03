Heyde Center to host modified drive-thru dinner fundraiser

As the Heyde Center, like many venues in the Chippewa Valley, struggles to keep going during tough times for our arts and cultural industry, its board, staff and members recognize the importance of celebrating the community and all it has to offer.
The third annual Dinner on the Duncan event normally held on the iconic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls was canceled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dinner has become a tradition that people have come to look forward to and enjoy, but adversity can spur creativity and at the suggestion of a long-time supporter, they decided that even if they cannot hold the event on the bridge, they can shift it to a four-course gourmet dinner drive-thru fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the idea to hold the event in a drive-thru setup is one supporters of the venue are excited to take part in.
“Some people are ordering meals and planning on meeting friends in one of the wonderful Chippewa Falls parks where they can sit properly socially distanced, yet still enjoy the camaraderie of sharing an extraordinary meal,” Johnson said. “The idea has caught on like wildfire.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic makes it difficult to sit together to enjoy a meal on the historic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge, the Heyde Center for the Arts will partner with culinary award-winning artist Jason Tepaske for their first-ever Duncan Creek Bridge “Gourmet Dinner To Go.”
Pickup location will be in the municipal parking lot next to Duncan Creek near the Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge, with pickup scheduled between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. The cost is $39 per meal and must be pre-ordered by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The four-course dinner includes: appetizer, fresh mixed greens salad with a sweet cranberry vinaigrette (on the side), an entrée featuring savory grilled pork tenderloin paired with a sage and corn custard tart along with a mix of roasted fall vegetables with white beans and whipped sweet potatoes, and a sautéed apple compote over cinnamon caramel cake.
This fundraiser for the Heyde Center will feature a four-course, gourmet feast that will be carefully packaged and ready to take home, or to one of Chippewa Falls’ nearby parks.
Elizabeth of Lavender Green Photography will take photos of your party on the bridge granted you are wearing a protective mask.
Two members of the Board of Directors of the Heyde Center have embraced the idea that without gratitude there can be no happiness.
These board members are donating 50 meals to be delivered to Heyde Center members and volunteers who are homebound by illness or concern of COVID-19 exposure; and to fire and police departments to recognize the essential services they provide to the community.
“After all the things that have been canceled or shut down, this (drive-thru) dinner is a win all around,” Heyde Center board member Ross Wilson said. “People are getting a great meal, Sweet Clarisse Catering still has an event to cater, the Heyde Center is raising critical funds, vulnerable and homebound Heyde Center members get to enjoy an amazing meal and we have a chance to thank our wonderful friends at the police and fire departments.”
For additional information, contact Debra Johnson at 715-726-9000.
