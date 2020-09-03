Heyde Center to host modified drive-thru dinner fundraiser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the Heyde Center, like many venues in the Chippewa Valley, struggles to keep going during tough times for our arts and cultural industry, its board, staff and members recognize the importance of celebrating the community and all it has to offer.

The third annual Dinner on the Duncan event normally held on the iconic Marsh Rainbow Arch Bridge in downtown Chippewa Falls was canceled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The dinner has become a tradition that people have come to look forward to and enjoy, but adversity can spur creativity and at the suggestion of a long-time supporter, they decided that even if they cannot hold the event on the bridge, they can shift it to a four-course gourmet dinner drive-thru fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the idea to hold the event in a drive-thru setup is one supporters of the venue are excited to take part in.

“Some people are ordering meals and planning on meeting friends in one of the wonderful Chippewa Falls parks where they can sit properly socially distanced, yet still enjoy the camaraderie of sharing an extraordinary meal,” Johnson said. “The idea has caught on like wildfire.”