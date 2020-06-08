Heyde Center to host summer local "House Concert Series"

In the modern age of canceling musical offerings due to COVID-19, a local venue is doing its part to bring live summer music back to the Chippewa Valley.
The Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls announced a new live local music concert series called the “House Concert Series” in the wake of many festival cancellations in the area.
The concert series will feature an hour-and-a-half performance from a local artist inside the Heyde Center’s main auditorium on Tuesdays and food will be available to indulge in as well.
The “House Concert Series, will kick off on Tuesday, June 23, with Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers and be followed with CollECtive Choir on June 30., Matt Boelter on July 7, and Ramblin’ Lou Carver on July 14, with more dates and artists to be announced soon.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the decision to host a concert series this summer came after many of the traditional musical offerings in the area decided to take the year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There aren’t very many live music options available right now,” Johnson said. “Normally we don’t try and book a lot of musical acts during the summer because there is normally so much competition from Rock Fest, Country Jam, Country Fest, Blues Fest and all of the other great festivals in our area. But we have a group of people who want to hear and support local musicians, and local musicians are having a great time themselves, so we want to do something to help facilitate that.”
Precautions being taken for the “House Concert Series” will include tables being separated by at least six feet, flow of traffic throughout the building being monitored and sanitizing stations placed throughout the building.
The events will be similar to events held outside of the Heyde Center last summer which featured local artists and local food offerings, but was moved inside for 2020 to allow the Heyde Center’s staff the ability to better control the crowd safety conditions.
Nick Anderson of Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers said he and his bandmates are elated to be able to perform in Chippewa Falls again this summer after having all of their summer dates canceled due to COVID-19.
He said he only planned to play solo acoustic shows for small groups of people before they were offered a slot in the upcoming concert series, so they jumped at the opportunity to get back up on the Heyde Center stage.
“When they decided to put on a larger concert and still make it safe for people, we knew we wanted to do it,” Anderson said. “Even though things haven’t totally calmed down yet, it is still great to play a show during these crazy times and we’re really looking forward to it.”
Johnson said she expects about 40 to 50 people to attend each of the “House Concert Series,” performances. She said this is a good number to start to integrate back into the auditorium because it is manageable for her and her staff.
And for those wary of spreading COVID-19 this summer, Johnson said the community has been vigilant up until this point and now it’s time to start allowing the arts back into people’s lives to support the Chippewa Valley community.
“We need to get back out and start interacting with people again,” Johnson said. “It’s time and it’s important we sit together and enjoy some music, enjoy some food and support each other. We just need to be smart about it so we can allow the arts to do what it does best, which is inspire, motivate and entertain people.”
