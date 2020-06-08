Heyde Center to host summer local "House Concert Series"

Precautions being taken for the “House Concert Series” will include tables being separated by at least six feet, flow of traffic throughout the building being monitored and sanitizing stations placed throughout the building.

The events will be similar to events held outside of the Heyde Center last summer which featured local artists and local food offerings, but was moved inside for 2020 to allow the Heyde Center’s staff the ability to better control the crowd safety conditions.

Nick Anderson of Nick Anderson and the Skinny Lovers said he and his bandmates are elated to be able to perform in Chippewa Falls again this summer after having all of their summer dates canceled due to COVID-19.

He said he only planned to play solo acoustic shows for small groups of people before they were offered a slot in the upcoming concert series, so they jumped at the opportunity to get back up on the Heyde Center stage.

“When they decided to put on a larger concert and still make it safe for people, we knew we wanted to do it,” Anderson said. “Even though things haven’t totally calmed down yet, it is still great to play a show during these crazy times and we’re really looking forward to it.”