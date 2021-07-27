Heyde Center to host "Take the Stage" community talent show

A chance for Chippewa Valley performers to showcase their talent is on its way.
“Take the Stage” is a talent show intended to provide local performers with an opportunity to perform on the Heyde Center for the Arts’ stage and show their community what they can do. Performers will be chosen by a selection committee based on the following criteria: performance quality, stage presence/personality, originality and audience engagement potential.
Debra Johnson, Executive Director of the Heyde Center talked about the origins of this new talent show, “Deborah Lang brought the idea of a talent show as a way to showcase some of the amazing talents in the area. Many performers may not have developed a full program but would love to have the chance to perform as part of a bigger event. I thought it was a great idea and “Take the Stage” was born.”
The committee will strive to have a balance of acts within five categories: music, dance, spoken word, comedy and other variety performances. There will be 13 to 15 acts total, with each act being no longer than three minutes in length. The selection committee’s decision is final.
“Our goal is to encourage performers of all genres to come and try out. Consider this more than a music or vocal performance event. – we would love to include dance, comedy, acrobatics, spoken word, anything that promotes the Chippewa Valley’s talent,” emphasized Forrest Cleven Peterson, Performance Services Associate with the Heyde Center for the Arts.
Audition dates and times for the talent show include Monday, August 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, August 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, August 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Performers can sign up on the website or by calling 715-726-9000 or emailing events@cvca.net. Decisions will be announced the week of August 23 – 29.
Performers must be available during the week of August 30—September 3 to participate in on-stage rehearsals (separate appointments will be made for rehearsals). The final dress rehearsal will held on Friday, September 10 from 6—8pm with the performance taking place on Saturday, September 11 starting at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Forrest Cleven-Peterson at the Heyde Center at 715-726-9000 or email events@cvca.net