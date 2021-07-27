Heyde Center to host "Take the Stage" community talent show

A chance for Chippewa Valley performers to showcase their talent is on its way.

“Take the Stage” is a talent show intended to provide local performers with an opportunity to perform on the Heyde Center for the Arts’ stage and show their community what they can do. Performers will be chosen by a selection committee based on the following criteria: performance quality, stage presence/personality, originality and audience engagement potential.

Debra Johnson, Executive Director of the Heyde Center talked about the origins of this new talent show, “Deborah Lang brought the idea of a talent show as a way to showcase some of the amazing talents in the area. Many performers may not have developed a full program but would love to have the chance to perform as part of a bigger event. I thought it was a great idea and “Take the Stage” was born.”

The committee will strive to have a balance of acts within five categories: music, dance, spoken word, comedy and other variety performances. There will be 13 to 15 acts total, with each act being no longer than three minutes in length. The selection committee’s decision is final.

