The evening before opening night of a Chippewa Falls production of the 1957 Broadway musical “The Music Man,” longtime director Nancy Scobie compared the show to a “circus.”
“It’s fast-moving, a mixture of slapstick comedy, vaudeville and good old American musical comedy,” the former Chi-Hi and McDonell teacher said.
“The Music Man” opens 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St., Chippewa Falls.
It’s the first time Scobie and musical director Jerry Way have produced the show – or worked with a cast this large.
“To put a cast of 60 people on this stage is pretty tight,” Scobie said.
The cast ranges in age from six to 86, and includes 12 actors under the age of 10.
But that’s what the script for the Tony Award-winning musical demanded, Scobie said: “You have to be true to the writers’ intent.”
Those writers created a village with striking similarities to Chippewa Falls.
Set in 1912 in fictional River City, Iowa, the show follows a double-dealing, con artist professor who attempts to defraud River City residents by offering music lessons, but Cupid’s arrow trips him up before he leaves town.
In addition to Professor Harold Hill, the show features a librarian, small-town politicians, a sheriff, school board members and other recognizable Midwestern characters, Scobie said.
“The script was made as a love story to the people who lived in river cities in the Midwest in 1912,” Scobie said. “We can’t help but think of our great-grandparents who were living during that era as we rehearse this show.”
Those rehearsals have preoccupied Scobie’s time. She credits modern technology – scenes being created via overhead projector, rather than large set pieces – with letting her cast a huge number of people.
“In the old days, I couldn’t have put more than 30 people up on that stage,” she said.
One of Scobie’s favorite parts about the show is the CHIPS Quartet, a local musical group, who play the “squabbling” school board.
The quartet is made up of Tom Arneberg, Steve Hein, Jerry O’Brien and Randy Knaack, mayor of Menomonie.
“Whenever they get together, they love to sing,” Scobie said. “After rehearsals, they want to stand around in sing.”
“The Music Man” opens at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. performance Sunday. The show includes a 15-minute intermission.
Tickets begin at $15 for adults, $14 for seniors and $6 for children. Call (715) 720-4961 or visit http://www.cvca.net/ and click on “The Music Man” to purchase tickets.
