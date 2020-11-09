High speed chase from Chippewa Falls into Eau Claire Sunday night leads to arrest

Members of the Chippewa Falls Police Department were led on a chase from Chippewa Falls to Eau Claire late Sunday night.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. on Nov. 8, a city of Chippewa Falls police officer observed a vehicle leave the roadway and strike property on Woodward Ave. at South Ave. in Chippewa Falls. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and requested a registration check. The vehicle operator failed to stop and instead accelerated.

The ensuing pursuit traveled through the village of Lake Halle,the city of Altoona and the city of Eau Claire. Officers from these agencies and the State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

During the pursuit several tire deflation devices were utilized, resulting in the deflation and loss of all four tires. Despite this, the operator continued to flee, entering the city of Eau Claire. Eventually, the operator lost control of the vehicle and crashed on Madison St. over the Chippewa River.

