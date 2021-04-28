High speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie results in arrest

A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.

Greg Knitter, 56, faces possible charges of OWI-causing injury with a minor child in the vehicle, fleeing or eluding an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of meth, resisting arrest and felony bail jumping.

According to a report from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for driving left of center near Highway X and Highway XX. Knitter’s vehicle fled and hit speeds reaching 100 mph.

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police successfully deployed tire deflation spikes and the vehicle turned northbound on U.S. 53 as the front tires deflated, the press release states. The vehicle continued to flee as the front tires eventually fell off and was only on the rims when speeds decreased.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle exited U.S. 53 at Highway X/River Road in Chippewa Falls and then came to rest in a steep ditch, where the operator fled on foot. The operator was arrested moments later attempting to hide in a dumpster of a nearby apartment complex and identified as Gregory Knitter.