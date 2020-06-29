Highway 27 culvert project beginning July 6 between Cadott and Cornell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a culvert replacement on State Highway 27 between Cadott and Cornell on Monday, July 6.

The culvert replacement at Seth Creek, Leman Creek, an unnamed stream and Clark Creek have reached the end of their service lives and will be replaced with box culverts to increase structural capacity.

Highway 27 will be detoured via Highways 29, 178 and 64 with the road only being closed at each structure during culvert replacement.

The order of construction will be at Seth Creek (north of 100th avenue), Leman Creek (South of Highway K), unnamed stream (south of Clark Creek culvert) and Clark Creek (about two-tenths of a mile south of Highway 64).

A-1 Excavating is the prime contractor for the $1.5 million project. Federal transportation funds will cover 80 percent of the project cost and the remaining 20 percent will be paid with state transportation funds.

Construction is scheduled for completion by early October.

