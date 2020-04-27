Hillcrest Elementary art teacher Samantha Plasch received national leadership award

Thousands of art teachers from more than 100 countries who utilize Artsonia were nominated for the award, but Plasch was chosen to be one of 15 winners by her peers.

Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of Artsonia, said the award Plasch received is carefully curated and awarded to instructors who represent the values and ideas the website likes to instill in its users.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” Meyers said. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Samantha who use their online gallery and lessons plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children create and cherish art and their creative side.”

Local artist Jessica Chamberlin said celebrating art in the community, and those who make it is vital during this period of isolation in order to remind area residents of how important the arts are to people young and old.

“In times of crisis, people turn to art to get them through,” Chamberlin said. “A lot of people take art and artists for granted every day, so I hope people remember how art is always there for them when times are hard and that they should support it when things go back to normal.”

For more information on the 2020 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award, visit the Artsonia website.

