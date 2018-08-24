When Hillcrest Elementary teacher Marcie Lindbom asked her friends and family if they’d be interested in sponsoring a child from her fourth-grade class by donating money for books, she didn’t expect a flood of interest.
But that’s what Lindbom got – and more.
Last week, she posted on Facebook asking people to consider donating $9 for a child in her class to receive one free book per month for the entire school year.
“Within a couple hours, I had my whole classroom sponsored, with extra,” Lindbom said.
Other Hillcrest teachers were surprised by the overflow of generosity, and ran with the idea, Hillcrest principal Leslie Lancette said.
“At Hillcrest, five of my teachers that I have seen that are doing it,” Lancette said.
It’s an idea that is delighting teachers across Wisconsin. Lancette and Lindbom say the trend has taken over their friendly social media network of teachers, from Rib Lake to Stevens Point to the eastern side of the state.
Lindbom, an eight-year veteran of the Chippewa Falls school district, decided she wanted to take advantage of a dollar-per-book program from Scholastic.
Each student will get to take home a free book each month until next summer.
“You don’t find much for a dollar these days,” Lancette said.
The titles are both fiction and nonfiction, what Lindbom calls “high-interest” titles. One, “Chocolate Fever” by Richard Kimmel Smith, tells the story of a boy who has a love of chocolate and a taste for hijinks.
While school and public libraries are great resources, Lindbom said, children having books in their homes is vital.
Physical books create lasting impressions, she said.
“A lot of people that sponsored (my students) told me tales of memories they had of … a teacher giving them a certain book and they remember that 30 years later,” Lindbom said. “That was so meaningful to them.”
The idea – which, fittingly, Lindbom says she heard about from a teacher friend – has “spread like wildfire.”
“I’ve been getting more than I originally even asked for, with notes saying ‘Buy whatever you need, extra books for your classroom library,’” she said. “Money is still coming in.”
Lancette showed support for the idea, immediately sponsoring children from several classrooms, Lindbom said.
In her four years at Hillcrest, Lancette said she hasn’t seen any project like this.
“There’s a lot of kids that don’t have many books at home,” Lancette said. “It’s a cool way to help support practical reading.”
Those interested in donating money for Chippewa Falls school district students should email Lindbom at lindbome@chipfalls.org.
