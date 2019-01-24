A local church and a Himalayan monk are coming together to enlighten the Chippewa Valley.
Dr. Santji Dharamananda, a Himalayan monk and holistic ayurvedic chef, will be giving a lecture from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Christ Episcopal Church in Chippewa Falls. The presentation is called “Science of the Chakra” and will focus on various spiritual aspects of human development and how chakra works in correspondence with faith.
Following the presentation by Dharamananda, attendees will be immersed in the cultural and spirtitual headspace via a seven-course authentic Indian dinner. All of the food will be prepared by Dharamananda himself, creating a culinary experience you won’t be able to find anywhere in the Chippewa Valley.
The presentation is part of what the church hopes becomes a regular series through the remainder of 2019.
Christ Episcopal Church Rev. Canon Aaron Zook said there is no specific endgame for these presentations, but hopes they can open the minds of both religious people and those who may be drawn to a form of spirituality they discover through these lectures.
“In many ways for people today, especially those who don’t have a very strong tradition in their family for any specific brand of spirituality or religious practice, eastern philosophies are a lot easier to engage with,” Zook said. “If there’s any way we can provide people with a doorway to a more spiritual life, that’s a positive thing.”
The titular aspect of the presentation will be on the historic idea of a chakra. A chakra can be described as one of the centers of spiritual power that lie in the human body. Traditionally there are thought to be seven human chakras, which work together inside of us to achieve health and emotional well-being.
Zook said the pairing of a traditional church and a Himalayan monk is an unusual one, but that is what is going to make the event interesting and memorable.
“There aren’t a whole lot of avenues to learn this kind of information if you’re not going to school for some kind of religious studies,” Zook said. “If you have any mild interest in any of these things, the food or Himalayan philosophy, both are reason enough to come out for a unique experience. And there will be plenty of more opportunities to learn more if you want, but the worst case scenario is you spend a Saturday afternoon hanging out with a bunch of other people who are interested in learning about these topics.”
For more information on the event, and future presentations in the ongoing series you can call 715-835-3331 or email vicarzook@gmail.com.
