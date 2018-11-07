A platinum-selling recording artist is coming to the Chippewa Valley.
Hinder, best known for their mid-2000’s hit singles, “Lips of an Angel” and “Better than Me,” are set to play at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Joining the Rock Fest alums is Every Buddy’s favorite Soil and a number local and regional bands to be announced. Co-sponsoring the show is 3D Fitness and local rock station 92.9 The X.
Wesley Partlo, owner of Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill, said the show came together through a conversation with a member of Soil.
“Hinder is dropping a new album so they were in the works of setting up a new tour in the process,” Partlo said. “So, Tim King from Soil, who’s played here many times, and I were having a discussion and thought they would be a perfect match. Hinder has been wanting to come here in the first place and then they decided to put the tour together and thought it would work out well. It’s a little bit more for a ticket, but it’s a lot better show.”
Hinder’s career has seen many changes since their initial rise to success in 2005. Their debut studio album “Extreme Behavior,” jolted the band to rock radio success and quickly soared to three million units sold in the United States alone. From there the band has seen more modest success and a few lineup changes, including longtime front man Austin Winkler’s departure from the group in 2013, which led to a plethora of fill-ins until the group brought in current vocalist Marshal Dutton.
While Hinder may be one of the largest names the downtown Chippewa Falls bar has brought in thus far, the venue has seen many prominent touring groups grace their stage. Some of the bands to play Every Buddy’s in the past few years have been Alien Ant Farm, Powerman 5000, Gemini Syndrome, Royal Bliss, Bobaflex, Doyle (guitarist for the Misfits), Flaw, Cold Kingdom and many more.
Partlo said the venue’s staff is constantly working on growing the business as more bands make their way through the Midwest music hot spot.
“It’s grown an awful lot,” Partlo said. “To be able to have a band like Hinder here at the club is something we’ve been working towards for a long time. It’s been a process over the years and we keep trying to get bigger and better. And the way we cater to the bands here and support the local scene I think has a lot to do with the bands wanting to come here.”
While large national acts like Hinder may attract more attention from the casual fan, Partlo said the bar prides itself on fostering the local Chippewa Valley music scene. Local groups like 7’s Catacomb, Filthy Sweet, Truth Before Treason, Stare Across and many more call the venue home and larger shows are an opportunity to get local bands noticed as well.
Partlo said having shows like this are important because they bring more people together to support the local music scene and it may lead to more opportunities for local talent in the future.
“I feel having shows like this really brings people out to the music scene,” Partlo said. “It really supports the local bands as well because they get to open up bigger shows like this and hopefully the people that come to see the larger acts are going to see something that catches their eye and come to see them again. And then hopefully one of those local and regional bands will be the band returning someday.”
Tickets for Hinder and Soil at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on Wednesday, Feb. 6 are $35 in advance and $45 the day of the show. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com and at Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill. For more information, you can visit the venue’s Facebook page at facebook.com/everybuddysbarandgrill.
