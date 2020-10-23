 Skip to main content
Historic markers placed at Chippewa Riverfront Park
Historic markers placed at Chippewa Riverfront Park

The historic markers placed at Chippewa Riverfront Park detail important historical facts and events from the rich  history of the city.

Before winter really sets in, the Chippewa County Historical Society invites you to view the new historic markers that were recently installed at the Chippewa Riverfront Park  downtown. The three plaques include some interesting history of this beautiful city park site, including information about the Chippewa Lumber & Boom Co., Chippewa Loggers Baseball and how the river has been used to produce power and as a recreational area.

“The Chippewa County Historical Society is pleased to have been able to help share these stories of our past in this area where our city began," Jim Schuh, Chippewa County Historical Society board member said. "Visitors to the park will be able to learn about our rich history while enjoying this beautiful riverfront destination. We now have created more than 60 historic markers that are located throughout Chippewa County.”

These signs were made possible through a grant from Xcel Energy. The Chippewa County Historical Society Historic Marker Committee did research, wrote text and selected images. Gaber Signs of Chippewa Falls donated the design labor, ordered and installed the markers.

