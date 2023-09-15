UW-Madison professor Steve Ackerman will explore the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald from perspectives of the weather, the ship and the song by Gordon Lightfoot in a presentation from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bloomer Senior Center. This free program is presented in partnership with UW-Madison’s Badger Talks, the G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Bloomer Public Library and the Bloomer Senior Center.

Ackerman moved to Wisconsin in 1987, accepting a research scientist position in the Space Science and Engineering Center. He joined the UW-Madison faculty in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences in 1992. Ackerman served as director of the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies from 1999-2019. This research organization is a collaboration between the UW-Madison and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Wisconsin is widely recognized as the birth place of weather satellites, and CIMSS is key to Wisconsin’s current reputation.