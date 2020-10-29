 Skip to main content
Hitting the reset button: Chippewa Falls superintendent details rationale behind impending school shutdowns
Chi-Hi

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District schools are set to go virtual for the next month starting Monday due to a county wide uptick in confirmed active COVID-19 cases.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

Opinions are split down the middle as another school district shutdown approaches.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) will move to all virtual learning starting on Monday, Nov. 2 and extending to Monday, Nov. 30.

Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the reason for the change in direction is due to the high uptick of COVID-19 cases throughout Chippewa County but also that the spread is now being linked to schools within the district itself.

“Based on what I was hearing from the Department of Public Health and what I was hearing in our community, it was time to pivot,” Holmes said. “We look at what we’re doing now as hitting the reset button. The fact that we were able to maintain in-person learning for seven weeks is quite the accomplishment. Once we got into the sixth week of in-person learning, some instances occurred as a result of somebody within our system giving it to someone else in our system. Those situations started to rear their ugly head, so that’s essentially what caused the pivot. Hopefully, within the next few weeks case numbers begin to trend the other way.”

On Monday morning Holmes received a call from the Chippewa County Department of Public Health detailing the recent COVID-19 trends which he said were alarming. From Friday to Monday the district went from having 178 individuals in school buildings quarantining to 289, with every school in the district having at least one person in quarantine due to the coronavirus.

Holmes said the reaction to the news of the impending school shutdowns has been split down the middle, with the issue taking on a political aspect and dividing the community.

“The response depends on what camp you’re in,” Holmes said. “The subject is so polarizing. There are people who are certainly upset, disappointed and disheartened to our moving to virtual and there are others who think it’s the best thing to do. Based on the information I’ve received and am privy to I would say it’s about 50/50.”

The current plan is to reassess the COVID-19 situation in the CFAUSD on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to see if the Nov. 30 return is feasible or not. Originally, the hope was to aim to return during the Nov. 23 school week, but due to students being largely off that week due to the Thanksgiving holiday it wasn’t practical.

With the CFAUSD reopening largely depending on the curvature of COVID-19 throughout the county within the next month, Holmes said the best thing the community can do to help the situation is to be mindful of their actions and do what they can to slow the spread no matter their age.

“I do need for the community to understand that while we try to create bubbles within our respective systems, and while it does affect our elementary schools to a lesser degree with our kids, all of the adults in our system are more susceptible to these things,” Holmes said. “The caveat to that is it takes adults to run this system. I need the adults, whether you’re in the system or not to be diligent in trying to curve community spread.”

