Hitting the reset button: Chippewa Falls superintendent details rationale behind impending school shutdowns

Holmes said the reaction to the news of the impending school shutdowns has been split down the middle, with the issue taking on a political aspect and dividing the community.

“The response depends on what camp you’re in,” Holmes said. “The subject is so polarizing. There are people who are certainly upset, disappointed and disheartened to our moving to virtual and there are others who think it’s the best thing to do. Based on the information I’ve received and am privy to I would say it’s about 50/50.”

The current plan is to reassess the COVID-19 situation in the CFAUSD on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to see if the Nov. 30 return is feasible or not. Originally, the hope was to aim to return during the Nov. 23 school week, but due to students being largely off that week due to the Thanksgiving holiday it wasn’t practical.

With the CFAUSD reopening largely depending on the curvature of COVID-19 throughout the county within the next month, Holmes said the best thing the community can do to help the situation is to be mindful of their actions and do what they can to slow the spread no matter their age.