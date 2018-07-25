A Holcombe man is facing his seventh drunken-driving charge after failing field sobriety tests in Cornell.
Mark M. Hoel, of 29503 263rd Ave., refused to take a preliminary breath test after a Cornell police officer pulled him over for erratic driving June 19, according to the criminal complaint.
The 52-year-old was charged Tuesday with OWI-seventh offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol content-seventh offense.
A blood test reportedly showed Hoel’s blood-alcohol level was 0.21, above the state sober driving level of 0.08 and above Hoel’s limit of 0.02.
His previous drunken-driving convictions were between 1991 and 2011 in Chippewa and Eau Claire counties, according to online court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.