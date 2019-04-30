Wisconsin’s house sales numbers reportedly fell last month compared to the year prior, despite high housing demand.
The Wisconsin Realtor’s Association reported 5,235 existing home sales this March statewide, down 14 percent from last March’s 6,094 sales.
Chippewa County saw a much less significant decrease, from 46 last March to 41 this March.
So far the realtor’s association has reported 114 home sales in the county in 2019, with the median price so far being $155,000.
Holly Bowe, realtor and managing broker at Coldwell Banker Brenizer Realtors in Chippewa Falls, said that while the weather may have been a factor in a slowdown in home sales from February to March this year, weather can always have an effect on the number of homes coming onto the market.
Bowe noted that more likely the small number of homes on the market contributed to the drop in sales.
“There’s definitely people out there looking to buy homes,” Bowe said.
In addition to the number of homes for sale compared to last year at the same time decreasing, the limited supply and continued demand pushed median home prices up 6.3 percent over last year in March to $185,000.
In their analysis of the housing numbers for their first quarter report, the WRA said indicators show the tight housing market and economic factors are what likely pushed down home sales, more so than the weather.
Jean Stefaniak, WRA chairman, said in their quarterly report that low unemployment and a job growth are likely contributing to higher demand and lower numbers of homes staying on the market.
“The economy is in good shape, and that puts a lot of pressure on a housing market with limited supply,” Stefaniak said.
The WRA noted in its report that though they expect the market to stay tight, it’s more exacerbated in cities, and around the state the rural, less populated counties are maintaining a more balanced market.
As spring continues and moves towards summer the demand for housing will continue and price increases are also expected to continue.
The WRA noted that there are mitigating factors like slight reduction in mortgage rates and moderate growth in family income which are helping people find some deals.
Bowe said that as the weather gets nicer, she expected to see more houses listed and advised that buyers try to be patient and work with their realtor to get up to date information about what is available.
She said the competition has continued to keep everyone on their toes looking for newly available homes.
“Agents and buyers are getting very creative,” Bowe said.
