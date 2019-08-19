Statewide home sales rebounded last month after slowing down in June, but still remain behind 2018’s pace.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association announced Monday that July’s home sales were up 3% across the state when compared to the same month last year.
“We had a solid July for sales given that inventories remained tight in the state, especially in the larger urban areas,” WRA president and CEO Michael Theo said in a news release.
Part of the peak season for home sales, there were 8,746 home sales last month in the state — 257 more than from July 2018.
“The good economy benefited nearly every region of the state, with home sales in positive territory compared to last year in five of the six regions,” WRA Chairperson Jean Stefaniak said in the release.
That exception was western Wisconsin, including the Chippewa Valley, where sales were down by a slight 0.5%.
Chippewa County did contribute to last month’s sales boost. The 99 homes sold there in July beat the 83 recorded a year prior.
Sales were down in Eau Claire and Dunn counties though. In Eau Claire County, there were 142 homes sold last month — a dozen less than a year before. Dunn County had an even sharper decline with 52 homes sold — 18 less than July 2018.
Performances last month of Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties fit with trends seen there since the start of the year.
There were 457 homes sold in Chippewa County through the end of July — more than the 430 sales recorded by the same time last year.
Less than a third of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have seen more home sales than they did during the first seven months of 2018.
Overall, the state’s home sales are 3.8% lower than they were at the same time last year with Eau Claire and Dunn counties contributing to the slowdown.
There were 841 homes sold in Eau Claire County by the end of July — 47 fewer than the same time last year. The 315 homes sold in Dunn County was 36 fewer than 2018’s year-to-date figure.
But the WRA gave a sense of optimism not only with July’s statewide sales rebound, but also the number of people who put their homes on the market.
“One good sign was that new listings of homes for sale seem to be moving in the right direction,” Theo said.
New listings were down 3.1% in May and 1% in June, but rose 1.7% last month.
An influx of new inventory is desirable to keep prices from rising too high and making homes unaffordable.
Home prices have been growing faster than overall inflation, Theo noted, but Wisconsin houses remain fairly affordable due in part to low mortgage rates.
The median statewide home price did hit a milestone in May — passing $200,000 for the first time in the WRA’s records — and has remained above that threshold.
Last month, the median home sold for $205,000 — 6.8% more than July 2018’s price.
“The good economy benefited nearly every region of the state, with home sales in positive territory compared to last year in five of the six regions.” Jean Stefaniak, WRA chairperson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.