Home sales rise in Chippewa County
Home sales rise in Chippewa County

Wisconsin hit a new home sales record in July, including sales increases in the Chippewa Valley.

Chippewa County home sales were up 23.3% compared with last July.

Elsewhere in the region, Eau Claire County sales were up 20.4% and Dunn County home sales increased 21.4%.

Rusk County saw a 95.2% increase, and Sawyer County was up 45.8%.

“It is very exciting to see a sales record July, especially with the economic turbulence we’ve seen over the past few months,” said Brenda Barnhardt , executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin.

Statewide, 9,649 homes were sold in July, which is the most homes sold in July since data-collection methods were benchmarked in 2005.

“With record low mortgage rates, it is not surprising to see this increase in sales. I’m proud of our local Realtors for working hard during these uncertain times to help our friends and neighbors,” said Gary Brenizer, association board president.

