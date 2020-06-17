Homelessness growing in Chippewa Falls

Berres didn’t have an estimate for the entire Eau Claire County homeless population, but she noted there are a lot of people living unsheltered, and others who might be spending nights in their car.

Barrett said the homeless are fairly hidden in Chippewa County, so the public isn’t aware of the growing problem.

Chippewa Falls hasn’t had a homeless shelter since Harmony House closed in February 2014. There are nearly a dozen “tiny homes” homeless shelters located at churches in Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie. A tiny home is mobile, built on a trailer, featuring a chemical toilet, heater, chair, table and bed.

Most of the units already completed and in use are 8-by-12 feet or 8-by-15 feet in size. Each house costs between $5,000 and $7,000 to complete, between construction and furnishings.

However, Barrett said the tiny homes have been filled to capacity in recent months, including a mother living in one with four children. One tiny home just became vacant, and Barrett is already processing applications to fill it.

“There is no (running) water in a tiny home, and that is a turnoff for some folks,” she said.