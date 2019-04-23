At a meeting this week in Chippewa Falls, local historians will discuss a proposed historic district in the Chippewa Falls with homeowners.
The meeting will be to gauge interest in continuing a National Register of Historic Places nomination for the proposed West Hill Residential Historic District, and will include a presentation on the National Register program by Joe DeRose, certified local government coordinator at the Wisconsin Historical Society.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25 in the Chippewa Falls Public Library, Virginia O. Smith Meeting Room, 105 W. Central St.
Among them is the Cook-Rutledge Mansion on West Grand Avenue, which was built in 1887 and is already on the National Register of Historic Places.
The National Register of Historic Places includes more than 94,000 properties, representing 1.8 million contributing resources like buildings, sites, districts, structures and objects, according to the organization.
The State Historic Preservation Office at the Wisconsin Historical Society has a fund to produce nominations for the register, in order to provide recognition of Wisconsin’s significant historic properties and promote their preservation.
Thursday’s meeting will answer resident questions about what that means for them.
In their press release, the Chippewa County Historical Society said that the creation of the district would help “acknowledge some of the fascinating, important architectural history of Chippewa Falls.”
Jim Schuh, CCHS board member and publicity committee chair, said that one of the benefits of the district would be from a tourism standpoint, people would know where historic buildings are located in the area.
There are also potential financial incentives in federal and state taxes depending on building use and different code standards.
The Bridge Street Commercial District in Chippewa Falls was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1994, and includes 33 contributing properties that were built over a period of seven decades, from 1873 to 1943.
After being identified in 1985, the West Hill Residential Historic District was never nominated. Now, if they go forward with the nomination funding will be completely provided by the State Historic Preservation Office.
