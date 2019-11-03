A year has passed, but the event still feels like yesterday.
A mile-long honor walk was held Saturday morning in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls by the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes to honor the four lives lost one year ago in a hit-and-run: Jayna Kelley (Halmstad Elementary), Autumn Helgeson (Halmstad Elementary), Haylee Hickle (Southview Elementary) and Sara Schneider (mother of Haylee Hickle).
The crash also seriously injured Madalyn Zwiefelhofer.
Saturday's event was held to honor Troop 3055, and the 1,000-plus individuals who participated were covered in green and spent the chilly morning devoting their time to comfort those affected by the tragedy.
One of the speakers during the pre-honor walk ceremony was the mother of Autumn Helgeson, Kim Helgeson, who said the support the community has shown her and her family since her daughter’s death has been of great importance in their time of grieving.
“We can’t change the fact they aren’t beside us today, nor can we change the amount of challenges that we’ve had to endure over this past year,” Helgeson said. “We also cannot change the sadness each of our Troop 3055 sisters and their families endured in losing their sister Scouts. What we can do is recognize the honor that all of you have given us by your gracious presence today.
"This community has honored us and shown us such love over the past year. Chippewa Falls and the Chippewa Valley community has wrapped their loving arms around each of us in our grief,” she said.
The ceremony before the physical honor walk included guest speakers from the Chippewa Valley and beyond, songs sung by the girls in Troop 3055, a moment of silence and the chance for members of the deceased’s families to say a few words.
Karmen Lemke, Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes Chief executive officer, said the tragedy affected the entire Girl Scout organization, and that the girls who passed away were prime examples of the good that being involved with the organization can bring to you and those around you.
“They were demonstrating the best of Girl Scouting when their lives were tragically lost,” Lemke said. “They were helping their community. Since then, we have been deeply moved by the support the Chippewa Falls community has shown. When you drive through downtown you’ll see window clings and signs in support of Troop 3055 up and down the street. From around the country and around the world we received thousands of items from Girl Scouts and others touched by this tragedy.”
After the words were spoken, the silence observed and mutual love shown, Sylvia Acevedo, Girls Scouts of the USA chief executive officer, said the best way to carry on the memory of the scouts we lost is to remember the Girl Scout Promise and Law and uphold the values they represent every day.
“There is nothing else that shows the power of sisterhood quite like the Girl Scouts,” Acevedo said. “I know we are all feeling compassion and support for the families and our community.
"I think the best tribute to the girls is to carry the guiding principles of the Girl Scout Promise and Law with us as we depart: honesty, courage, respect and compassion," she said. "I can think of no better way to carry on their legacy.”
As the community continues to grieve, prosecution in the case is moving forward.
Colton Treu, 22, of Chippewa Falls is charged with four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run (involving death), and one count each of hit and run (causing great bodily harm), intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping.
The criminal complaint alleges he was huffing from an aerosol canister on Nov. 3, 2018, before he crashed his pickup truck into the group of Girl Scouts picking up trash on Highway P in Lake Hallie.
The trial is slated to begin Jan. 21, 2020.
