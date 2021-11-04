Hope amid global uncertainty: Local writer brings together 100 Wisconsin writers in new book

“Hope without a plan of action is nothing,” local author and UW-Eau Claire professor BJ Hollars said. “Hope is the telescope when what we want is a rocket ship. It shows us the way when sometimes all we want is to get there. So, if hope is the fuel that can get us there, that’s great. But hope alone will not get us there, we have to get us there.”

A collection of passages from Wisconsinites from around the state, “Hope Is the Thing: Wisconsinites on Perseverance in a Pandemic” tells the story of the early days of the pandemic from the perspective of 100 individuals and then edited by Hollars.

The book was released last month and represents an important time in modern history, a time when writers and non-writers alike came together to tell their stories.

“We were all feeling anchorless, untethered and not quite sure what to do with ourselves,” Hollars said. “I kept trying to find ways to keep a sense of community going during that time. It started as a modest shout into the void and turned out to be a major draw for people all around the state.”

The inception of the idea for “Hope Is the Thing” began in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced everyone inside of their homes for months. From there Hollars wanted to reach out to others to maintain a sense of community, settling on using his resources at the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild to contact local writers, and eventually, writers around the state, to find out what is giving them hope in a challenging time in 500 words or less. Hollars borrowed the prompt from the Emily Dickinson book “Hope is the Thing with Feathers,” and the writers took it from there.

One of those writers is Rebecca Mennecke, the associate editor for Volume One, who said the project was a small beacon of light in the thick storm of doubt and darkness which is the coronavirus pandemic.

“When the pandemic first hit, I was so overcome by grief, depression, anxiety, and so much uncertainty, that I found it nearly impossible to be creative, to flourish,” Mennecke said. “But this project enabled me to see the beauty in chaos, the good amid such darkness. And that’s something I tried to convey in my poem, ‘Hope Is the Thing That Blossoms On Trees.’”

Mennecke said the project is showing of the type of person Hollars is, a glass-half-full creative who is constantly pushing himself to pursue the positive in any situation.

“This project is exactly in line with the type of work that Hollars does every day as part of the Chippewa Valley Writers Guild,” Mennecke said. “He works tirelessly to build connections, form relationships, to make people feel accepted, nurtured, and strengthened in their creative endeavors. But what makes this project even more extraordinary is that Hollars managed to put together the work of hundreds of Wisconsinites amid such global uncertainty and amid such dark times.”

To bring the sense of togetherness and spread it safely back into the community, Hollars is hosting an author event and group reading of “Hope Is the Thing,” on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

This event, similar to one at The Local Store in Eau Claire last month, will showcase writers included in the book reading their passages to show tangibly how the book has affected their lives and those who read it. Admission to the event is free.

“Hope Is the Thing: Wisconsinites on Perseverance in a Pandemic” is available now at The Local Store in Eau Claire, various retail locations in the Chippewa Valley and online on amazon.com.

