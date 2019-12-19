Taking care of a child when you don’t have somewhere to go at the end of the day is a hopeless situation, but a new facility in the Chippewa Valley is now open with the mission to help this struggling population.
Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children operated by Hope Gospel Mission opened for the first time Thursday morning by hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Eau Claire.
The new facility will feature 11 new rooms for women and their children and will operate a variety of services to help these struggling families get back on the path to bettering their lives.
Sandi Polzin, executive director of Hope Gospel Mission, said the goal is to serve the community and give these families not just a physical place to go but also help them mentally to make sure their recovery is sustainable once they leave the facility.
“We want to serve the women who have children in such a capacity where they don’t stay in a continued cycle of addiction and homelessness,” Polzin said. “We want to be able to offer a safe place for them, not only to physically have a safe place to go, but also have a long-term program to help them get back on their feet and become the people they were intended to be in the first place. We want to unite families.”
In addition to daily services such as day care, the facility will offer computer and in-person training in areas such as managing addiction, managing finances, helping with the job hunt, character building and community- oriented spiritual component for woman staying at the facility.
Polzin said the program lasts from a year to 18 months. The time it takes for a family to graduate from the program varies heavily from family to family.
You have free articles remaining.
Mark Donnelly, board president and founder of Hope Gospel Mission, said the goal of the facility is to tackle the root of the issues these families are facing, rather than just put a bandage over anyone’s issues.
“We really try and focus on what their root issues are and why they’re homeless,” Donnelly said. “We are more goal based than time based here. We want to help them actually deal with the things they want to fix in their lives. And it’s exciting to see all of the community support for this facility and the people who come into it. Without the community we couldn’t have done this. Without the volunteers and donors, this wouldn’t have been possible.”
The roots of the new Hope Renewal Center for Women and Children in Eau Claire were planted about five years ago when the idea for a new center was floating around Hope Gospel Mission and the process moved steadily from there.
Three years ago, the process started taking its first steps forward and after the building was bought a year-and-a-half ago, construction commenced and the facility will start hosting families at the beginning of next year.
Polzin said she and Hope Gospel Mission are humbled by the emotional and financial support they’ve received during the process of opening up the new facility, but they will need help to sustain the new center and the programs it will offer.
“We are so amazed by the support this project has had from this region and our county,” Polzin said. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the hundreds of people who came out today. We were surprised initially by the turnout, but in actuality we weren’t because this is the type of thing that makes a community strong. We will still need ongoing funds to help sustain what we’ve built, we’ll need supplies for babies, toddlers and mothers. We are grateful for what we have here, but we’ll need to build up our supplies to sustain our programs here.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.