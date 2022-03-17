'Hot Off the Press' to debut at Heyde Center after two-year delay

After two long years, a theatrical production is set to make its debut in Chippewa Falls.

The Heyde Center for the Arts is proud to present “Hot Off the Press,” a new musical comedy written and directed by Jerry and Carol Way about importance of hometown daily newspapers.

The production will have showings on Thursday, March 24, Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday March 27 at 2 p.m. Show only tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $9 for youth. Dinner and show tickets for the Thursday-Saturday performances are $35 for adults, $34 for seniors and $28 for youth (no dinner option on Sunday).

Jerry Way’s parents owned/operated a daily newspaper for 20 years, serving as the inspiration for the production taking place in 1980.

“The inspiration for this story comes from a personal place, but it does still have universal appeal,” Way said. “I’m so proud of the cast for keeping their characters alive and ready over the past few years, because doing this show has meant a lot to me and them as well. It’s exciting to be able to do this show finally.”

The musical centers around the fictional Budley Bugle weekly newspaper in a sleepy small town. The arrival of a charismatic stranger with a secret mission quickly turns Budley into a community “divided against itself.” Old friendships are disrupted by petty squabbles, romantic jealousies, and political intrigue. With a small town’s way of life hanging in the balance, the staff at the Bugle confronts the crisis in surprisingly funny and tuneful fashion.

“I learned from an early age what the importance of a hometown daily newspaper is to a community,” Way said. “They’re the eyes, ears, voice and heart of a community. So, when I wrote this script I hoped to evoke those feelings in not just myself, but in the audience as well.”

The debut of “Hof Off the Press” was originally scheduled for March 2020, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic quickly put the production on hold. The 25 onstage cast members and eight crew members continued to hone their craft at home, continuing to rehearse until the musical was able to be presented in its intended form.

The music was written by the Way team, with the style of music harkening back to the Tin Pan Alley style of popular music of the early 20th century.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Wayward Players, a talented performing arts group in Chippewa Falls that regularly take part in Way’s productions. The debut of “Hot Off the Press” is a testament to the will of the cast, crew and staff of the Heyde Center, a feat none of those involved take for granted.

Tickets for all performances of “Hot Off the Press" are available at cvca.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.